QPR have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the new season, with Sam Field picking up a knee injury in training.

Earlier this summer, QPR completed a permanent reunion with midfielder Sam Field.

Mark Warburton moved to bring the West Brom academy graduate back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after a successful loan stint in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, Field and co have been preparing for the new season ahead of what Rangers hope will be a successful campaign. However, the 23-year-old’s preparations have been dealt a blow.

As per a report from West London Sport, Field has suffered an injury in training.

The former Charlton Athletic loan man has picked up a knee injury, which could mean he misses the start of the new season.

It is said that the Stourbridge-born ace will undergo a scan on Thursday to take a closer look at the injury. Having previously struggled with injuries, it will be hoped that this latest blow isn’t severe as Warburton prepares his squad for the new season.

In his first stint with the club, Field notched up one goal in 19 outings for the Rs.

Thoughts?

Given his aforementioned injury struggles, it will come as a real blow to Field if this knee injury is a bad one.

He showed promising signs in his first stint with the club so will be hoping to recovery as soon as possible to get back amongst the action for Warburton’s side.