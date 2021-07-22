The door has opened for Ipswich Town to move for Dundee United defender Jamie Robson.

Ipswich Town have been said to be battling it out with Oxford United to sign the Scotsman this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

IPSWICH. In chase with OXFORD for Dundee U left back Jamie Robson. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

However, their opponents have delved into the transfer window to sign left-back Steve Seddon from Birmingham City instead.

Paul Cook’s side are keen to bring in another player in that position to compete with new signing Matt Penney next season.

The opportunity is there now to move in for Robson but they appear to have moved onto another target in Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough.

Ipswich are reported to be closing in on the signing of the Boro man, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, could remain an option to the East Anglian side if any hiccups occur.

The Dundee United academy graduate has made 168 appearances for the Terrors and has been a key player for them over the past few seasons.

He only has a year left on his contract though and they could be tempted by a bid this summer so they avoid losing him for free in 12 months time.

Thoughts?

Ipswich appear to have prioritised Coulson as they target another left-back. Robson is still an option if anything changes.

He has missed out on a move to Oxford and with his chances of a switch to Ipswich are starting to dwindle as well. Will he get a Football League transfer in this window?