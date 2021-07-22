Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has emerged as a target for Championship side Bournemouth, it has been claimed.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been attracting interest from the Football League.

League One side Sheffield Wednesday were said keen on a loan deal for the Northern Irish shot-stopper earlier this month, while Championship outfit Birmingham City were also mentioned as contenders for his signature.

Now, it has been claimed by the Daily Mail that the pair could face competition for his signature.

It has been reported that Championship club Bournemouth are now eyeing up a potential move to Peacock-Farrell this summer.

With Nick Pope ahead of him in the pecking order at Burnley, a departure has been rumoured for the ‘keeper. Not only that, but Wayne Hennessey has arrived at Turf Moor, pushing him further down Sean Dyche’s ranks.

Bournemouth are in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements before the new season gets underway. Asmir Begovic departed to join Everton earlier this week, leaving a vacant spot as Scott Parker’s number one.

With the Cherries the latest said keen on a deal for former Leeds United man Peacock-Farrell, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Thoughts?

After a move for Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman fell through, a goalkeeping acqusition is crucial for Parker.

It has been claimed that Mark Travers could be offered the chance to make the number one shirt his own. However, bringing in another ‘keeper like Peacock-Farrell would be perfect for competition.