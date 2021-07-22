MK Dons boss Russell Martin has confirmed the club are still in talks over a fresh contract for midfielder Josh McEachran.

The former Chelsea and Brentford man’s contract at Stadium:MK came to an end upon the climax of the 2020/21 campaign.

McEachran is officially available as a free agent following his contract expiry, but he has remained with MK Dons to train and prepare for the new campaign.

Now, with the midfielder still without a fresh contract, an update on his situation has emerged from MK boss Russell Martin.

The 35-year-old confirmed that McEachran is still with the club, adding that they are in “constant talks” over a fresh contract for the player.

Martin added that the 28-year-old’s pre-season has been somewhat disrupted by covid, but he is hoping to secure an agreement “quickly”.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, the MK Dons boss said:

“Josh McEachran is in the building with us. Unfortunately for him, he’s had covid so he’s getting fit again.

“We’re constantly in talks with Josh about what the future holds and hopefully that’ll be another one we can resolve quickly.”

With a fresh contract seemingly on the cards, it will be interesting to see if and when an agreement is reached and an announcement is made.

Since joining MK Dons in March of this year, McEachran has played 14 times across all competitions.

Thoughts?

Much of McEachran’s career has been plagued by injuries, but his technical ability is clear to see.

The Oxford-born midfielder could go on to be a star player it what could be a huge season for MK Dons, with Russell Martin looking to enjoy a successful campaign after an eye-catching summer window.