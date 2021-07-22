Wigan Athletic target Bailey Wright is not expected to leave Sunderland this summer, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move for the Australia international over recent days.

However, it appears he is still part of Lee Johnson’s plans for next season.

Wright, who is 28-years-old, has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson has said: “He’s got a year left on his contract and I’ve been very honest and open with Bails all the way through.”

He added: “We know what Bailey Wright brings off the pitch more than anyone, certainly I do because he’s just a fantastic human being but he’s also a great leader culturally for us. Performances have been steady and decent but I know there’s more in the tank.

“Any of those scenarios have to be on our terms. It’s all good and well any player saying they want to go or they want a better move but it’s got to be the right move for Sunderland and the team.”

Wright made his move to Sunderland permanent last year and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

He moved to England in 2010 to join Preston North End and spent seven years on the books at Deepdale before Bristol City came calling.

The centre-back then played 83 times for the Robins before his move up to the North East.

Thoughts?

You can see why Wigan would be interested in Wright. He is an experienced defender in the Football League and has decent pedigree.

Sunderland may have reservations over letting him go to a potential promotion rival.