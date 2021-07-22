Middlesbrough have had their opening bid for Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown turned down, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are hoping to bolster their back line ahead of the upcoming campaign and had placed a bid for Ciaron Brown. At present Boro boss Neil Warnock only has Dael Fry and Grant Hall as senior centre-backs and so is looking for new recruits in that position.

The Cardiff City centre-back made quite the impression in three separate loan spells at Livingstone in the Scottish Premiership, before being recalled to the EFL Championship in January.

He went on to play 12 times between his return and the end of the campaign, as the Bluebirds narrowly missed out on a top six spot.

Although the figure has not yet been reported, Middlesbrough’s ‘opening bid’ has been rejected by Cardiff. Mick McCarthy is a big admirer of the Northern Ireland international and it is believed his current side have an option to extend his contract beyond the one year he has remaining if they so wish.

The article also states that there is interested from other Championship clubs, however, they do remain unnamed.

Brown is currently competing with the likes of Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, as well as new signing Mark McGuinness who arrived from Arsenal last month.

Thoughts

If a move to Middlesbrough was to materialise, he would likely have less competition in his position than he would if he stays in South Wales. It could be a move to suit all parties, with the likelihood of regular playing time and Boro short in numbers in the heart of their defence.