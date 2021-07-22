MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said midfielder Andrew Surman looks set to retire this summer.

At the end of last season, it was confirmed that MK Dons were in discussions over a new contract with midfielder Andrew Surman.

The 34-year-old’s deal with the League One side came to an end earlier this summer and, as it stands, he is a free agent.

However, an update on the South African-born midfielder’s situation has emerged, with MK Dons manager Russell Martin telling the MK Citizen that Surman looks set to retire.

Martin admitted that he has hoped the former Bournemouth star would change his mind and put pen to paper on a new contract at Stadium:MK.

However, he says it seems as though he is now poised to bring an end to his playing days.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, he said:

“I’ve been trying to delay it in the hope he changes his mind, but I think he’s probably going to stop playing.

“It was between playing with us or stopping. He was ready to stop before he came to us and enjoyed playing with us so much. He was so interested in the project and loved it.

“But, when you get to a certain age, there are more important things than football.”

Surman has enjoyed a successful career in the EFL.

The Southampton academy graduate’s most notable stint to date was with Bournemouth, spending seven years on the books with the Cherries.

Across all competitions, he netted 11 goals and provided 20 assists in 222 games at Dean Court.

With Surman said to be poised for retirement, it will be interesting to see if MK Dons look to recruit another midfielder.

As it stands, the club have David Kasumu, Matt O’Riley, Hiram Boateng and Ethan Robson available as options in central midfield.