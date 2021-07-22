Peterborough United goalkeeper Dan Gyollai has told the Peterborough Telegraph that the club have turned down approaches from other clubs, despite him being transfer listed.

At the end of last season, Peterborough United confirmed that Gyollai would be allowed to leave this summer.

The 24-year-old was unable to break into the first-team ahead of Christy Pym, being limited to only four appearances.

It emerged earlier this week that League One side Portsmouth had shown an interest in signing the ‘keeper ahead of the new campaign. However, Gyollai has now revealed that Posh turned down their approach, also rejecting a move from an unnamed Slovenian side.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, the former Stoke City goalkeeper stated that the club are not letting him leave despite interest from elsewhere and despite putting him up for transfer.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Basically the club have turned Pompey down before even telling me. They’ve also turned down an approach from Slovenia down.

“At the end of last season, they told me they would let me go and play this coming season and so far they are not doing what they said they would do.”

With the Hungarian on the hunt for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, it awaits to be seen how the shot-stopper’s situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Thoughts?

Conflicting reports about Portsmouth’s interest in Gyollai. While the player has come out to say the club turned down Pompey’s approach, it was reported earlier this week that the ‘keeper turned down the move as he is hoping to join a club where he’ll be the number one choice.

Regardless of his current situation at London Road, it will be interesting to see how Gyollai fares should he land a starting role at his new club.

Since breaking into the senior game, he has spent much of his time out on loan or as a backup, so he will be eager to prove himself.