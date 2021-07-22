Alan Nixon says that Jack Hunt is ‘in for talks’ at Sheffield Wednesday, ahead of a possible return for the 31-year-old full-back.

Hunt was released by Bristol City this summer. He joined the Robins from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2018 and after three seasons at Ashton Gate find himself as a free agent, and on the verge of a return to Hillsborough.

Recent reports have backed the Owls to be interested in the Englishman and now The Sun reporter Nixon has handed Owls fans this exciting update:

Sheff Wed. Jack Hunt in for talks. Has to be close. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 22, 2021

Hunt racked up 100 league appearances for the Owls between 2015 and 2018. He proved a reliable and favoured member of the first-team and would go on to become an equally important player for Bristol City.

He managed 99 league appearances for the Robins during his three-year spell with the club, featuring 41 times in the Championship season just gone.

The former Huddersfield Town man is a player with great experience in the Football League and someone who knows what Sheffield Wednesday are all about, so it’s a signing that’s definitely got Owls fans talking.

Thoughts?

Darren Moore has quietly put together a strong transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday so far this summer.

But there’s plenty more names needed if the Owls are to compete in League One next season and should Hunt sign on, it’ll be a really impressive and really shrewd signing.

He’s an experienced name who will provide quality cover at right-back and that experience should go a long way with all the younger names blossoming through in the Owls’ ranks.