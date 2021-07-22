West Brom have ‘agreed not to play’ Matheus Pereira in pre-season friendlies, with the Brazilian eyeing a move away from The Hawthorns.

Pereira, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer, including Aston Villa, West Brom, Leeds United and Leicester City – he also has interest from Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig among those names in the race.

Reports backing him to leave this summer have been heating up lately and now Birmingham Live report that West Brom and Pereira have reached an agreement for him to not partake in any of the Baggies’ upcoming ore-season friendlies, as he looks to secure his exit from the club.

West Brom are reportedly asking for £30million for Pereira this summer.

Leeds United are said to be interested but don’t seem willing to surpass the £20million mark, with West Ham seemingly the most keen as they look increasingly unlikely to land Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal.

Aston Villa meanwhile have been linked with any and every player this summer and so it remains to be seen how concrete their interest in Pereira is, though the above report from Birmingham Live says that Dean Smith’s side are ‘interested in luring him away’ from their Midlands rivals.

Thoughts?

West Brom always looked resigned to losing Pereira this summer and this recent news suggests that a sale is now imminent.

It’s quickly come down to the buying clubs and whether they’re willing to table an offer which suffices West Brom’s valuation – it’s a hefty price tag but if one team puts an offer on the table then it could quickly start a bidding war in the Baggies’ favour.