Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi says there’s ‘nothing in reports’ linking West Brom with Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick, 33, was this morning backed West Brom to be ‘lining up’ a summer move for Sheffield United striker McGoldrick, with the Blades reportedly open to offers for the Irishman.

Since, trusted Baggies reported Masi has played down those reports, tweeting earlier today:

I understand there is nothing in reports linking Albion with a move for David McGoldrick #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 22, 2021

McGoldrick is in the final year of his Blades contract. He joined form Ipswich Town ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and would go on to score 15 goals in the Championship that season, as Chris Wilder guided his side into the Premier League.

Last time round in the top flight, McGoldrick netted a commendable eight goals as his side finished rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

But the fan favourite at Bramall Lane doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, any time soon after Masi has played down the potential of a move to West Brom.

Thoughts?

It seemed like an unusual move from the get-go in fairness – McGoldrick, a 33-year-old striker leaving one promotion contender for the other.

But for Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic, he’ll no doubt have the Irishman in his plans ahead of next season given his return in the Premier League last time round.