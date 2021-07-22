Reports linking John Terry to the Swansea City vacancy are ‘wide of the mark’, reports Wales Online’s Tom Coleman.

Aston Villa assistant head coach Terry was recently linked to the Swansea City vacancy by a report from Football League World.

Now though, Coleman has taken to Twitter to play down said report, tweeting earlier today:

Understand reports linking John Terry to Swansea City are wide of the mark. John Eustace remains the frontrunner. #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) July 22, 2021

Terry’s name seems to crop up whenever there is a vacant job in the Championship and so it’s unsurprising to see him being linked with the Swansea job, but also unsurprising to see that it’s wide of the mark.

Aston Villa are a team definitely on the up and Terry is a hailed part of the club;s current fortune, having gained some quality experience under Dean Smith and making a solid name for himself as Smith’s no.2.

Steve Cooper leaves behind him a promising job in the Championship but the task at hand in South Wales now seems to have taken on a lot more rebuilding, with Cooper leaving behind very little to work with after several loans over his two-year tenure.

Swansea still have some assets for the incoming boss to work with – QPR assistant manager John Eustace remains the front-runner – but with two weeks left until their opening day clash v Blackburn Rovers, tensions will no doubt be high at the Liberty Stadium.

Terry though seems to be settled at Villa Park after being linked to a number of jobs last season.