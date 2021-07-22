Scunthorpe United have brought in Alex Perry on trial following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

Scunthorpe United are casting an eye over the midfielder in pre-season, Football League World has claimed.

Perry, who is 23-years-old, was released by Wigan Athletic at the end of the past campaign.

He is currently a free agent and will be hoping to earn a contract with Scunny for next term.

Perry started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Trotters.

He went on to play twice for their first-team as well as having a loan spell away as a youngster to non-league side Sutton Coldfield to get some experience under his belt.

The Liverpudlian was released by Bolton at the end of the 2017/18 season and subsequently joined fellow North West side Wigan.

He was a key player for the Latics’ development squad before bursting into their senior side last term.

Perry played 21 games in all competitions to help Leam Richardson’s side survive in League One.

However, they decided not to offer him a contract extension and he left the DW Stadium when his deal expired at the end of June.

Thoughts?

Perry will have enjoyed his game time at Wigan last season and is a decent option for Scunthorpe.

He would give Neil Cox’s side more competition and depth in their midfield department.