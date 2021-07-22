Middlesbrough have made a bid to sign Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

Middlesbrough are light in numbers at centre-back with just two senior players in that position. Grant Hall and Dael Fry will be the go-to pairing, although midfielder Paddy McNair and full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola, and Lee Peltier could also be utilised in the centre.

With this in mind, manager Neil Warnock will be looking at defensive reinforcements this summer. They have already allowed free agent Sol Bamba to train with the squad, with the player even having a run out with the U23 side this week. But they have now identified Bamba’s former Cardiff teammate Ciaron Brown as a potential signing.

Football League World report that Middlesbrough have lodged an opening bid for the Northern Ireland international and are ‘eager to get a deal over the line’.

There is no figure mentioned, although Transfermarkt state the player is valued at just £540,000. However, it is likely Cardiff would be hoping for more to part with the 23-year-old.

Having arrived at Cardiff in 2018 from non-league Wealdstone, he has gone on to make 13 appearances in the first-team. He enjoyed three consecutive loan spells away from the Bluebirds with Livingstone in the Scottish Premiership and was recalled back to South Wales after a string of impressive displays and slotted straight into the first-team picture.

He has played four times for Northern Ireland, making his debut against Luxembourg in September 2019.

He is also extremely versatile. In his relatively short career in football he has played at centre-back, left-back and even at left-midfield.