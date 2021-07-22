Rotherham United will have to see off competition from Hibernian if they are to sign Hakeem Odoffin from Hamilton Academical this summer.

Hibs boss Jack Ross wants another midfielder and Odoffin ‘is the man he wants’, as per the Daily Record.

The same publication reported earlier this month that Rotherham are keen on luring him back down to England.

Odoffin, who is 23-years-old, has a year left on his current contract with Hamilton.

He has spent the majority of his career to date as a right-back but was transformed into a midfielder last season.

Odoffin started his career in the academies at Tottenham Hotspur and Reading before joining Barnet as a youngster in 2014.

Wolves then swooped to sign him after he spent two years with the Bees. However, he never played a first-team game for the Midlands club though and left on a permanent basis for Northampton Town in 2018.

Odoffin then spent half a season with the Cobblers before heading up to Scotland to join Livingston.

Hamilton signed him last summer on a two-year deal but face a battle to keep hold of him in this transfer window.

Thoughts?

Rotherham need signings through the door and Odoffin would be a shrewd signing especially with Matt Crooks heading out the exit door.

The Millers have so far signed Shane Ferguson on a free transfer and are expected to have a busy couple of weeks ahead.

They will have to see off competition from Hibs if they are to land Ododdin though and it will be interesting to see what happens.