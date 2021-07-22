Watford have taken attacker Eoin Teggart on trial after his departure from Portsmouth.

Watford are casting an eye over the youngster at the moment, as per a report by The Athletic.

Teggart, who is 19-years-old, was released by Portsmouth at the end of last season and is weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Hornets have brought him in and played him for their Under-23s against non-league side Chesham in a friendly recently.

Read: Portsmouth to miss out on midfielder signing

Teggart spent the past three years on the books at Fratton Park and was a key player for the League One side at youth levels.

He made two senior appearances for Pompey last season, both of which came in the EFL Trophy against the Under-23s sides of Norwich City and West Ham United respectively.

Danny Cowley’s side made the tough decision to cut ties with him when his contract expired at the end of June and he will be eager to show Watford what he can do.

Teggart is a Northern Ireland Under-19 international and has also played for the likes of Ballynahinch United, Ridgeway Rovers, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Gosport in the past.

Read: Portsmouth looking at former QPR midfielder

Thoughts?

It is never easy for a young player to be released but Teggart has the opportunity to show Watford what he can do.

The Hornets will need players for their Under-23s squad next season and there is no reason why the attacker can’t earn himself a deal.