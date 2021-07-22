MK Dons want to sign Tennai Watson following his departure from Reading, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is keen on securing a deal for the right-back after his trial.

Watson, who is 24-years-old, was released by Reading at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.

Blackpool, Lincoln City and Salford City are all said to be interested, as claimed by Football League World.

Read: Lincoln City to sign MK Dons-linked man

However, MK Dons have had him on trial over recent times and want to land him in preparation for the new season.

Watson only played twice last term for the Royals so will be after more game time in the next campaign.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Berkshire outfit and made a total of nine first-team appearances for their first-team before leaving when his contract expired last month.

Reading loaned him out to AFC Wimbledon for the 2018/19 season and played 28 times for MK Dons’ bitter rivals that year.

Coventry City then loaned him in the campaign before last and he played seven times for the Sky Blues as they were promoted to the Championship under Mark Robins.

MK Dons could now be his new permanent home and want to strike a deal with him.

Read: Blackpool lodge bid for Huddersfield Town target

Thoughts?

This would be a shrewd addition for Martin’s side and he would give them more options and depth in their defensive department.