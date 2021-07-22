Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson in recent weeks.

Ipswich are looking to bolster their defensive cover and are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign the Middlesbrough left-back on a season-long loan.

However, Coulson was given a chance to impress for his current club in pre-season yesterday evening. He started the game as a left wing-back against non-league Tavistock and scored twice as Boro ran out 7-0 winners.

This will have certainly gave manager Neil Warnock food for thought. Especially as they are not blessed with much defensive cover themselves.

Middlesbrough brought in veteran full-back Lee Peltier after his release from West Brom. The 34-year-old can play as both a right-back and at left-back and if Coulson was to depart he could deputise in this position.

However, the performance at Tavistock may be too little too late for Coulson. If reports are to be believed, the deal is all but sealed and the 23-year-old is expected to finalise the loan switch to Portman Road very shortly. Although, Warnock did state that he is ‘no rush’ to allow any players to leave the club and Coulson could fall into that bracket.

If the Boro youngster was to sign for the Tractor Boys he would be in direct competition with Myles Kenlock and new signing Matt Penney. Whilst Janoi Donacien and Kane Vincent-Young have also played at left-back when needed.

Ipswich finished in ninth position in League One last season, missing out on the play-offs by just five points. They will be hoping to go one better next season and achieve a place in the top six.