Wolves have taken Sheffield United and Barnsley-linked Max Kilman to Marbella for pre-season, as per The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers on Twitter (see tweet below).

Squad for Marbella GK: Sa, Ruddy, Sondergaard, Moulden

DF: Boly, Mosquera, Saiss, Kilman, Semedo, Marques, Hoever, Marcal, Ait-Nouri, Bueno

MF: Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, MGW, Otasowie, Estrada, Perry, Cundle

FW: Jimenez, Silva, Podence, Trincao, Cutrone, Campbell, Dadashov — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) July 21, 2021

Wolves have a place for him in their squad which effectively rules out the chances of him leaving for now.

Kilman, who is 24-years-old, appears to be part of the plans of new Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Both Sheffield United and Barnsley are said to have made enquiries about his availability recently, Football League World has claimed.

Kilman has been with Wolves since 2018 and has since made 32 appearances for them in all competitions.

He had spells Fulham and Gillingham in his early career before dropping into non-league for stints at Welling United and Maidenhead United.

The ex-England futsal international was then snapped up by Wolves three years ago and initially played for their Under-23s before ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo promoted him to their first-team.

They rewarded him with a bumper five-year contract last October.

He is now off to Spain with their first-team for another pre-season to put rumours of a departure to Sheffield United or Barnsley to bed for now.

Kilman offers Wolves some decent competition and depth in their defensive department and it is unlikely they would let him leave for the Championship unless they signed another defender in this transfer window.

Both Barnsley and Sheffield United need some signings but will have to look elsewhere unless they are prepared to wait a bit.