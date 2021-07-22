Bournemouth are interested in Fulham defender Michael Hector, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker eyeing a new centre-half. Fancies a reunion with Fulham’s Michael Hector #FulhamFC #bournemouthfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 22, 2021

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is in the hunt for a new centre-back and could reunite with the Jamaica international.

Hector, who is 28-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and may be allowed to leave this summer.

The centre-back joined the London club in 2019 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Parker in his first season.

Read: Player released by Fulham on trial with League One club

However, he lost his place in the top flight last term as Fulham slipped back into the Championship.

Hector started his career at Reading and went on to play 63 times for their first-team before he was snapped up by Chelsea in 2015.

He never made a senior appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge but got plenty of game time out on loan with the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Read: Bournemouth loan man from last season eyed by Celtic

Thoughts?

Hector is a player Parker knows well and has got the best out of in the past.

Bournemouth could do with a few additions before the start of the season and Hector wouldn’t be a bad signing if the Cherries were able to lure him away from London.

He is experienced in the Championship and knows what it takes to get out of the division.