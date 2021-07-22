Middlesbrough allowed Sol Bamba to train with the club last week and the experienced defender has now turned out for the club’s U23 side.

Middlesbrough are prioritising players in forward areas this summer but they are considering offering a one-year deal to Bamba as a means of shoring up at the back. At present they have Dael Fry and Grant Hall as the only two senior centre-backs. Youngster Nathan Wood and midfielder Paddy McNair would provide back-up as things stand.

Bamba would offer Middlesbrough a wealth of experience. He has played for three different clubs in the Championship, having plied his trade for Leicester City, Leeds United, and Cardiff City.

Boro boss Neil Warnock knows the Ivory Coast international well having worked together at Cardiff. He offered a helping hand to his former Captain as a way of maintaining his fitness.

He has now been given the chance to impress in the Teessider’s U23 setup. Bamba played in Middlesbrough’s youth friendly against non-league side Redcar Athletic.

After the game, the 36-year-old gave an interview to Redcar Athletic’s official YouTube page. He was asked about his future at Middlesbrough, but he was understandably keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I don’t know, it’s too early to say. Like I said, I come to do my fitness, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Warnock previously spoke out about the lack of leaders in the Boro dressing room. After signing experienced full-back Lee Peltier, Bamba would certainly be another leader to add to the group.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough are close to finalising a deal to sign Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. They are also pursuing moves for wingers Junior Hoilett and Kadeem Harris amongst others.