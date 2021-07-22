Swansea City saw manager Steve Cooper depart the club yesterday, after reports claiming that he and the board had grown apart.

Soon after reports emerged claiming that Cooper was set to leave Swansea City, he was gone. The Welshman after two seasons and two successive play-off finishes has left the club and left a bitter taste among fans.

It was widely reported that Cooper saw his future elsewhere at the club. The Athletic reported that Cooper had felt he’d taken this current Swans side as far as he possibly could having been linked with both the Crystal Palace and Fulham vacancies this summer.

Now though, a fresh report from Express and Star claims that Cooper had put his name forward for the vacant job at West Brom before Valerien Ismael was appointed.

They write:

“It has been claimed Steve Cooper is set to leave his position as Swansea manager after he put himself forward for multiple jobs elsewhere over the summer – including at Albion.”