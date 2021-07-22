Celtic have made Sheffield United’s George Baldock a ‘transfer priority’ after securing the signing of Carl Starfelt, reports via Glasgow Live claim.

Baldock, 28, has been closely linked with a move to Celtic this summer. The Scottish club are long-term admirers of the right-back but the Blades seem to have priced them out of a move so far.

But fresh reports (via Glasgow Live) report that Celtic boss Agne Postecoglou has made Baldock a priority after bringing in Rubin Kazan centre-back Starfelt, and that Celtic are ready to ‘step up’ their pursuit of a right-back this summer.

Glasgow Live also writes that Derby County’s Nathan Byrne is still a ‘potential option’ and could be brought in if a deal for Baldock can’t be done.