Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is in ‘no rush’ to let his players leave this summer, with striker Chuba Akpom one of those attracting outside interest.

Earlier in the summer, Akpom was linked with a host of Championship clubs including Millwall, QPR and Bristol City, with Charlton Athletic also linked.

Warnock had supposedly told Akpom that he had no future at the club but speaking to Gazette Live recently, the Boro boss has revealed that he’s in no rush to sell any of his assets this summer.

He said:

“We haven’t got many at the minute. We’re a bit short of players at the moment.

We’ll play that by ear at the moment, but I’m not in a rush to do anything at the moment if I’m honest.”

Akpom, 25, joined Middlesbrough last summer for a reported £2.75million fee from Greek side PAOK. Last season he’d score five goals in 38 Championship outings as his side fell short of the top-six, eventually finishing in 10th-place.

Having been linked with a move away, nothing else has been reported since and after Warnock’s recent comments regarding outgoings, it seems like Akpom might not be going anywhere this summer.

For the likes of Bristol City, QPR, Millwall and Charlton, it’s a blow given their previous interest but there’s plenty more options available out there and a couple of weeks left before the start of the new season.

Middlesbrough have made a fairly slow start to the summer transfer window, as have many clubs given the financial hardships of the past year or so, and Warnock might yet look to cash in on Akpom as he vies for a top-six finish next season.