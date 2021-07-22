QPR assistant manager John Eustace is in ‘pole position’ for the Swansea City job, reports Wales Online.

Swansea City saw Steve Cooper depart from the club yesterday, after two seasons in charge of the Welsh club.

Cooper had guided the Swans to two successive play-off finished but reports suggested that he and the Swansea City board had become unsettled with each other, with Cooper seemingly seeing his future elsewhere.

Since, QPR assistant manager Eustace has become a contender for the vacant job after coming into contention for the Doncaster Rovers job earlier in the summer, before Richie Wellens was installed as manager.