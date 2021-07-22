West Brom have made an approach for Andy Lonergan, as per a report by The Athletic.

West Brom are keen to bring the experienced goalkeeper back to the Hawthorns as back-up for the upcoming campaign.

Lonergan, who is 37-years-old, spent the second-half of last season with the Baggies after joining them on a short-term contract in the January transfer window.

He was released by Middlesbrough in 2019 and has since also had spells at Rochdale, Liverpool and Stoke City.

Lonergan started his career on the books at Preston North End and went on to play 231 games for their first-team.

He then had a year at Leeds United before Bolton Wanderers snapped him up in 2012.

The stopper spent three seasons with the Trotters and was their number one, making 62 appearances in all competitions.

He was lured down south by Fulham in 2015 and has since been back with Leeds, as well as other stints at Wolves and Boro.

Thoughts?

Lonergan is a safe pair of hands and you can’t really argue against West Brom trying to bring him back.

He is a vastly experienced player and will be good to have in and around the dressing room.

If he is called upon to play he would do a job.

West Brom have a big season ahead of them under new boss Valerien Ismael and will be hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League.