Released Derby County duo Joe Bateman and Callum Minkley recently featured in a pre-season friendly for Lincoln City as trialists.

Both Bateman and Minkley were named on Derby County’s retained list last month, and left the Rams going into this summer.

Since though, the pair have been reported to be on trial with League One play-off finalists Lincoln City as they played local rivals Gainsborough Trinity in a pre-season friendly recently.

The Imps have a number of names currently on trial with the club as they vie for a top-six spot in League One once again next season, though it is unclear whether they’ll make moves for either Bateman or Minkley at this moment in time.