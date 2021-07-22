Coventry City-linked goalkeeper Martija Sarkic is on his way to Birmingham City from Wolves, as per The Athletic.

Coventry City have been linked with the stopper in this transfer window but will now be lining up against him next season.

Sarkic, who is 23-years-old, has agreed a loan move to move to St. Andrew’s for the upcoming campaign.

Coventry Live reported that he was a target for the Sky Blues but they will now have to look elsewhere if they still want to bring in a new goalie.

Read: Coventry City man on verge of departure

Sarkic impressed on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town last season and will now be looking forward to playing in the Championship.

He moved to Molinuex last summer and still has two years left on his contract with the Premier League side.

The ‘keeper started his career in Belgium with Anderlecht before moving to England to join Aston Villa in 2015.

The Montenegro international never made a senior appearance for the Villans but had loan spells away at Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingston to gain experience.

Birmingham are now bringing him in to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Read: Coventry City’s chances of signing Premier League defender hang in the balance

Thoughts?

This is a sensible addition for the Blues and they have been making some shrewd signings this summer as Lee Bowyer prepares for his first full season in charge there.

Coventry may have cooled their interest in this one but are expected to be after more signings before the first game of the campaign.