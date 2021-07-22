Tranmere Rovers want to sign Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan, according to a report by Glasgow Live.

Tranmere Rovers have identified the Hoops’ stopper as a potential addition for the new season.

Doohan, who is 23-years-old, knows the Whites’ boss Micky Mellon well from playing for him on loan at Dundee United last term.

The pair could now reunite in England as Tranmere look to plot their route back to League One.

Dundee United are also believed to be keen on bringing the ‘keeper back this summer.

Doohan could be given the green light to leave Celtic again with him down the pecking order with the Glasgow giants.

He has been on the books at Celtic Park for his whole career to date and has made four appearances for their first-team.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international has also spent time away on loan at Cumbernauld Colts, Greenock Morton, Ayr United and Ross County in the past.

Mellon signed him for Dundee United last term and will now battle it out with his former club to sign Doohan for Tranmere.

Thoughts?

Doohan would be a solid addition for the Merseyside club and would give them some strong competition for the number one jersey.

Tranmere will be delighted to have Mellon back at the helm and he knows what it takes to get promoted out of League Two.