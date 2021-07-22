Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, with Millers boss Paul Warne all but confirming the move.

Crooks, 27, has been closely linked with a handful of clubs going into this summer, including both Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.

Though it seems like Middlesbrouh might have won this transfer race after Rotherham United boss Warne said he ‘can’t foresee’ Crooks playing in a millers shirt again.

He told Rotherham Advertiser:

“It’s not top secret that a bid has been accepted. Crooksy’s got his medical to have. I cannot foresee him playing another game in a Rotherham United shirt.

“Middlesbrough increased their bid to a level where the chairman felt everyone came out feeling happy. Obviously the player wants to play in the Championship and he deserves that right.”

Rotherham Advertiser also reported yesterday that Boro have ‘upped’ their bid for Crooks to beyond £1million, with Ipswich Town having had two bids rejected which fell well below that number.