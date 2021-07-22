West Brom are hoping to offload Sam Johnstone this summer and would ‘entertain offers’ in the region of £12million, reports The Athletic.

Johnstone, 28, will return to West Brom’s pre-season preparations next week after his involvements in England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

But a report from The Athletic suggests that he might not be at the club for much longer – Johnstone has been linked with a Premier League move since the Baggies’ relegation and now the club are keen on cashing in as he enters the final year of his contract.

West Brom had previously set a £20million asking price but The Athletic now report that they’ll accept bids in the region of £12million – West Ham previously had an offer rejected, which is understood to be near the £6million mark.

As well as West Ham, both Arsenal and Spurs have been linked but the Gunners seem to prefer Aaron Ramsdale at Sheffield United.