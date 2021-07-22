Championship-linked Flynn Downes played for Ipswich Town’s Under-23s last night.

Ipswich Town played the in-demand midfielder against non-league side Needham Market, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Downes, who is 22-years-old, scored the winner for his side in a narrow 1-0 win.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Portman Road in this transfer window and the East Anglian Daily Times named Barnsley and Peterborough as potential suitors in their report last night.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Bristol City have been credited with an interest recently, as reported by Football Insider.

Downes has been on the books at Ipswich for his whole career to date but may well be moving on this summer for a new challenge.

He joined the club at the age of seven and rose up through the youth ranks before being handed his first-team debut in August 2017 in a Championship fixture against Birmingham City.

The ex-England youth international has since gone on to play 99 times for the Tractor Boys and might leave one game short of 100.

He has also had a loan spell away from East Anglia at Luton Town in the past.

Thoughts?

Most signs point towards Downes leaving Ipswich this summer and he has been linked with a lot of Championship clubs over recent times.

He only has a year left on his contract with Paul Cook’s side and they could cash in on him now to avoid losing him for free.