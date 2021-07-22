Sunderland and Stoke City-linked defender Harris O’Connor is on trial at Burnley.

The youngster played for the Clarets’ Under-23s side last night against non-league side Lancaster City, as per a report by the Daily Record.

O’Connor, who is 19-years-old, is currently a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

The Daily Record have recently reported that Sunderland, Stoke and Watford are keen.

However, Burnley appear to have moved ahead in the race to sign him as they look to bolster their Under-23s ranks.

O’Connor has risen up through the academy at Rangers but left the Glasgow side when his contract expired at the end of June.

He spent time away from Ibrox on loan at Brechin City last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The centre-back ended up playing 12 times for the Highland League outfit.

He is now weighing up his next move in the game and is not short of suitors in England.

Burnley are focusing a lot of building up their development squad and have already brought in ex-Scunthorpe United defender Jacob Bedeau and former West Brom man Harry Williams this summer.

O’Connor may well be next through the door at Turf Moor and it will be interesting to see if Stoke, Sunderland or Watford make any attempts to hijack the Lancashire side over the coming weeks.