West Brom’s Matheus Pereira wants to leave the club this summer and ‘ideally’ wants a Premier League move, reports Express and Star.

Pereira, 25, has no shortage of suitors going into this summer. All of Leeds United, Aston Villa, Leicester City and RB Leipzig have been identified in the race, with West Ham having reportedly held talks with his representatives.

The Brazilian also has ‘plenty of interest’ from Germany, as per Express and Star, with Eintracht Frankfurt known suitors.

But Pereira ‘ideally’ wants to remain in England and secure a Premier League move, with the Baggies still holding out for a fee closer to £30million – the same report goes on to mention how Leeds remain interested but will only go up to £20million.