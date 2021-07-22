West Brom are ‘lining up’ a move for Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, reports Football insider.

McGoldrick, 33, is out of contract at Sheffield United next season.

The Irishman has been with the Blades since joining from Ipswich Town in 2018 and United are said to be open to offers after West Brom have made an approach to sign, with McGoldrick’s contract out next summer.

Football Insider now reports that the Baggies are weighing up a bid for the striker who netted 15 goals in 45 Championship outings during the Blades’ 2018/19 promotion season, scoring eight in the Premier League last time round.