Charlton Athletic are not trying to sign winger Kyle Edwards following his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

Whispers of Charlton Athletic being interested in the free agent have done the rounds on social media over the past few days.

However, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has poured cold water on the speculation (see tweet below).

Yeah. Simply not true. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 21, 2021

Edwards, who is 23-years-old, is currently on trial with Championship side Reading, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked striker wanted by Turkish side

He was released by West Brom at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Edwards made eight appearances for the Baggies last term in all competitions.

The ex-England youth international has been on the books at the Hawthorns for his whole career and graduated from their academy.

He had a loan spell in League Two at Exeter City in 2017 before handed his senior debut for the Baggies in a League Cup tie against Luton Town.

Edwards went on to make 48 more appearances for the Midlands club before his release this summer.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss praises individual after Dartford win

Thoughts?

Charlton are expected to bring in some more faces but can chalk this one off the list.

Edwards was playing in the top flight last season and is fully expected to get a move to the Championship over the coming weeks.