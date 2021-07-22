Rotherham United have Leeds United youngster Bobby Kamwa on trial, according to Rotherham Observer journalist Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

Rotherham United played the Leeds United youngster in a pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town last night.

Kamwa, who is 21-years-old, has two weeks to impress the Millers before they decide whether to move in for him.

Paul Warne’s side are eager to bring in some new faces after making ex-Millwall winger Shane Ferguson their first signing of the summer earlier this week.

Kamwa has risen up through the youth ranks at Leeds and still has another year left on his contract at Elland Road after signing an extension last summer.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Whites and they could look to let him leave to get some game time under his belt.

The youngster made 11 appearances for Leeds’ Under-23s last season and chipped in with a couple of goals.

Rotherham need more bodies through the door as they prepare for life back in League One next season and it will be interesting to see if they decide to offer Kamwa something.

He won’t be getting any game time with Leeds in the Premier League next term so could do with going somewhere to get some opportunities.

The Millers are likely to play him in a couple more friendlies over the next two weeks.