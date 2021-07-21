Reading started last season in the Championship at a sprint, winning seven of their first eight games. They fell away after that.

Reading fans saw the Royals drop out of the promotion running and end the season in 7th place – seven points shy of a play-off place.

The Berkshire-based side has just over two weeks until they are in league action to travel to Stoke City.

Velkjo Paunovic has yet to make any signings but he does have irons in the fire. Two of those irons are ex-Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar and ex-West Brom midfielder Kyle Edwards.

Hearing both trialists – Lazaar and Edwards are set to start for #readingfc tonight. Joao not involved so Swift will start as a false no.9 https://t.co/SMAjmKhjXq — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) July 21, 2021

Both Lazaar and Edwards started tonight’s game at the Madejski against Premier League West Ham United.

Lazaar came into English football from Italian side Palermo, signing for Newcastle United in late August 2016. He went on to make just 10 first-team appearances for the Magpies.

A series of loan deals saw him back in Italy with the likes of Benevento and Cosenza – even having a spell at Sheffield Wednesday. He was released by the Toon in early February this year and picked up by Watford – making five appearances before being released.

Edwards came up through the youth system at The Hawthorns. The former six-cap, England Under-20 international made 49 appearances for West Brom, scoring four goals and providing five assists. He was also a regular for the Baggies Under-23s.

With both Lazaar and Edwards featuring against the Hammers, it shows that Reading is continuing to look carefully at the duo.

Thoughts?

Achraf Lazaar and Kyle Edwards would both be solid signings for Reading to make as they look to bulk up their squad ahead of what will be another battle of a season.

Lazaar is a former 18-cap Moroccan international with 68 Serie A and 60 Serie B appearances behind him. He didn’t cut it at Newcastle United but has all the attributes and experience to succeed at Reading.

Edwards is not as experienced but would also be a good signing for the Berkshire side to make. He’s shown that he can do it for West Bromwich Albion and has 46 games of Premier League 2 experience as well as 32 Championship appearances to his name.