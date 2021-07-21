Birmingham City are said to be in the market for a new striker before the start of the new season. With that in mind, here are three loan deals the Blues should eye up.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said he is hoping to add a few more new faces before the start of the new season.

Another striker is said to be on the Blues’ radar. Here, we look at three loan deals the Championship side could consider as Bowyer looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Joe Gelhardt – Leeds United

Since joining the Whites from Wigan Athletic, Gelhardt has been a star performer for the club’s U23s side. In 17 outings, the promising striker has netted 11 goals and provided three assists.

The powerful youngster could benefit from picking up senior experience away from Elland Road, so Birmingham City should test their resolve to see if they fancy letting him out on a temporary basis.

Ellis Simms – Everton

After starring on loan with promotion winners Blackpool last season, Simms would be a wise acquisition for the Blues.

The 20-year-old’s form at U18s and U23s level appears to have carried over into senior football successfully. He chipped in with 10 goals and two assists in half a season with the Tangerines, playing a crucial role as Neil Critchley’s side won the League One play-offs.

Adam Idah – Norwich City

Another promising striker who would benefit from a campaign on loan in the Championship is Irish prodigy Adam Idah.

He already has a campaign of second-tier football under his belt, but he spent most of the season playing second fiddle to Teemu Pukki. A temporary move to St. Andrew’s where he could be put to work by Lee Bowyer could help him become the deadly striker he has the potential to be.