Derby County suffered on and off the pitch last season. It was the off-pitch matters that have hurt them the most this summer.

Derby County suffered two failed takeovers, a missed wages payment and various EFL infringements. This saw the Rams hit with a suspended points deduction and a transfer embargo.

This left them unable to really manoeuvre in the transfer market to any full degree. They were hamstrung as playing their youth players in last season’s FA Cup counted towards their 23-man squad cap.

However, an appeal to the EFL based on ‘exceptional circumstances’ saw that ruling repealed and left Derby County with more room to negotiate player deals.

That meant that some of those that Wayne Rooney’s side had been wanting to offer contracts to could be signed up.

It is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon comments on in a quoted retweet after a fan question on Twitter:

Got a lot of juggling to do … Curtis Davies will be signed up … https://t.co/sadaPsaqNJ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2021

Nixon’s comment that Derby County have “a lot of juggling to do” tends to indicate that there will be a lot of movement at the club ahead of the start of next season.

The 2021/22 Championship season starts in just over two weeks and the Rams will need to be ready and dusted down for then. Nixon also adds that they will sign up defender Curtis Davies.

This supports something mentioned by Derbyshire Live who said that Davies was amongst those players being considered for contracts when the situation allowed.

36-year-old Davies’ contract with the Rams ended in June and the Rams have long been said wanting to extend his time at Pride Park where he’s made 104 appearances.

Thoughts?

Derby County need players and need them in fast and up to speed even quicker. Curtis Davies fits that bill.

He’d slot straight into the Rams plans and knows the club well. He is also a solid defender and one that a side like Derby will need to rely upon.

Signing Curtis Davies up soon will definitely be a benefit for the Pride Park outfit and will give them some cohesion at the back. However, they will need to add more breadth and depth of player to make a fist of the Championship.