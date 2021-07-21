Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said he is hoping to add “one or two” more new signings after bringing in another goalkeeper.

The Blues boss provided an update on the club’s transfer situation while talking to Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City are keen to add another shot-stopper to their ranks ahead of the new season. Wolves youngster Matija Sarkic has been heavily linked with a move to St. Andrews, reportedly impressing in a friendly for the Blues.

However, Bowyer won’t be stopping his recruitment drive there, with more signings on his radar.

The report states that Bowyer is keen to add another striker ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Bowyer said he has one or two positions in mind that he would like to strengthen before the season begins. Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said that while he wants more additions, some will have to move on first.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Taking the keeper aside, there are one or two – I would like two different positions, but definitely at least one.

“I know what we need, it’s definitely one. If I can scrape two, then I’ll try, obviously! As it stands today, we can’t. Not until people start moving on.”

With the Blues boss’ words in mind, it will be interesting to see how the St. Andrews club’s situation pans out as the start of the season comes closer and closer.

Thoughts?

Birmingham City have enjoyed a strong summer of recruitment so far.

The likes of Jordan Graham and Chuks Aneke have come in to bolster Bowyer’s attacking ranks, so it will be interesting to see who he identifies as the player to complete his attack ahead of the new campaign.

Players will have to leave before more arrive, so it awaits to be seen who makes way for more new additions to join.