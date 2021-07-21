AFC Bournemouth have confirmed winger Junior Stanislas has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Back in May, it emerged that Bournemouth were in ongoing discussions over a new deal for winger Junior Stanislas.

His contract at Dean Court had actually come to an end, leaving him open to hunt for a new club as a free agent. However, it has now been confirmed that the 31-year-old has committed to the Cherries once more.

Bournemouth confirmed the fresh agreement on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that Stanislas has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Championship club.

His new deal will keep him on the south coast until at 2023.

New manager Scott Parker will be happy to have secured Stanislas’ future given the important role he has played since joining back in 2014.

Across all competitions, the former West Ham and Burnley man has gone on to play 166 times for the Cherries. In the process, the left-winger has netted 36 goals, also chipping in with 21 assists.

Now, he will be looking to help Bournemouth in their efforts to bounce back to the Premier League.

Thoughts?

Bournemouth will be pleased to have secured a fresh deal to keep Stanislas beyond the end of this summer.

As mentioned before, he has played an important role since joining. If the club lose Arnaut Danjuma this summer, the winger could play a more prevalent role during the 2021/22 campaign.