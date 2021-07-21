Derby County are casting an eye over midfielder Tom Carroll after his departure from QPR, it has been reported.

The Derby Telegraph reported on Wednesday afternoon that the free agent midfielder has linked up with the Rams.

Carroll is available for nothing this summer after his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium came to an end. QPR tried to tie the former Spurs man down to a new deal, but an agreement failed to materialise.

Now, Derby County are taking a look at the midfielder ahead of a potential swoop.

It is said that Carroll is currently training with the Rams and he could feature in a pre-season friendly for the club later this week.

Derby face League Two side Salford City at the weekend and Carroll could feature for Wayne Rooney’s side as he looks to earn a deal ahead of the new season.

Carroll is vastly experienced at both Championship and Premier League level. He made his way through Spurs’ academy before departing in January 2017.

Thoughts?

As a free agent, Carroll could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Rams if a deal materialises this summer.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries in his career, but he could be a strong player for Derby County if they can keep him fit.

Carroll is a composed figure on the ball, using his vast passing ability to dictate the play from midfield. He can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder, also featuring further forward as an attacking midfielder on occasion.