Nottingham Forest reportedly held talks with recently released Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, before opting instead for Ethan Horvath, according to a report from Nottinghamshire Live.

Nottingham Forest had been looking for a new goalkeeper upon the opening of the transfer window. They pursued a variety of different options including Marcus Bettinelli.

The shot-stopper spent last season out on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough and endured a difficult first campaign at the Riverside.

His form was up and down and he came under fire from plenty of Boro supporters on occasion.

He returned to Fulham after his loan came to an end, but continued to be seen as surplus to requirements. He left Craven Cottage after 15 years at the club. The 29-year-old was the longest-serving player before his departure.

His release and subsequent availability resulted in plenty of interest. Birmingham City were reportedly keen, as were Premier League duo Aston Villa and Champions League winners Chelsea. The latter looks to be the most likely destination as things stand. He would be third choice behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga if he was to join Chelsea.

But Nottingham Forest had also held talks and entered into negotiations with the player. However, they instead decided to opt for Ethan Horvath after his release from Club Brugge in Belgium.

Horvath is Forest’s only signing of the window so far, much to the dissatisfaction of manager Chris Hughton. They are certainly looking for more signings between now and transfer deadline day, but the goalkeeper situation looks to be all but settled.