Preston North End have entered talks with midfielder Brad Potts over a new deal, as per Football League World.

Frankie McAvoy is looking to prepare his Preston North End squad for the 2021/22 campaign, bringing in three players so far.

Matthew Olosunde, Liam Lindsay and Izzy Brown have all completed moves to Deepdale, while seven have headed for the exit door.

Now, it has been reported by Football League World that the Lilywhites are looking to secure a fresh in-house agreement, with contract talks with midfielder Brad Potts ongoing.

Potts’ current deal with the club expires at the end of next season, so the club are looking to secure an extension before they are at risk of losing him.

With talks underway, it awaits to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement to extend Potts’ time with the club.

The 27-year-old moved to Deepdale in January 2019, joining from Barnsley.

Across all competitions, the former Blackpool and Carlisle United man has featured 91 times for Preston. In the process, he has chipped in with nine goals and four assists.

Thoughts?

As a player who can feature in a range of roles in midfield, Potts is a handy player to have around at Preston North End.

He bounced in and out of the starting 11 last season but has shown some encouraging signs in pre-season, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out ahead of the new campaign.