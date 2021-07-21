Released Middlesbrough youngster Tyrone O’Neill has been in training with Scunthorpe United, claims a report from Football League World.

O’Neill, 21, is supposedly training with League Two side Scunthorpe United.

The Iron finished in 22nd-place of the fourth-tier table last season, just a place and a point away from relegation into the National League.

Now though, Football League World claims that striker O’Neill has been in training with the club and that the Englishman is ‘being assessed’ ahead of a potential move.

O’Neill left upon the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer. He’d only featured once in the Championship for Boro, during the 2019/20 season – his only appearance for the first-team after graduating through the academy.

He’s previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Hartlepool United during the 2018/19 campaign and with Darlington in the National League North during the last two campaigns.

Thoughts?

O’Neill never really got the chance to prove his worth at Boro. But he scored a handful of goals during his recent loan showings with Darlington and on a free, this could be a shrewd signing for Scunthorpe.

He’ll be raring to kick-start his career after leaving Middlesbrough and working his way up from the lower ends of the Football League up cold develop him into a really fine striker later down the line.