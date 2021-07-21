Doncaster Rovers have forward Cameron Cresswell on trial following his departure from Derby County, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are currently casting an eye over the youngster.

Cresswell, who is 21-years-old, is currently a free agent after being released by Derby at the end of last season.

Donny have played the youngster in recent pre-season friendlies against Bradford City and Wakefield.

Read: Door opens for Derby County to move for free agent

Cresswell is a product of Derby’s academy and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years.

He made a total of 68 appearances for the Rams’ Under-23s side and chipped in with 21 goals and six assists.

Derby handed him his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against non-league side Chorley in January, a game in which the Championship side lost.

He then made his second and last appearance in a league game against Stoke City in March.

Derby made the tough decision to part company with him when his contract expired in June but Cresswell is now looking to possibly earn himself a deal with Doncaster.

Read: Doncaster Rovers could give green light for defender to leave

Thoughts?

Richie Wellens’ side have a number of trialists playing for them right now and have some big decisions to make.

Cresswell could be a decent signing for the Yorkshire side on a free as he is young and has the potential to improve in the future.