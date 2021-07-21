Breaking reports claim that Steve Cooper is set to leave Swansea City after two seasons in charge.

The Telegraph first broke the news today that Cooper was set to quit as manager of Swansea City.

It comes after his side reached the Championship play-off final last season, losing out to Brentford in the final before Cooper found himself linked with both the Crystal Palace and Fulham vacancies.

But The Athletic has shared some further insight into Cooper’s supposed exit.

‘Strained relations’

According to The Athletic, Cooper’s Swansea City departure is said to be via mutual consent and the Welshman is expected to take a short break from management.

They also go on to mention how Cooper’s relations with ‘key figures’ at the club has been ‘strained for some time’, with Cooper showing a ‘clear sense’ that he wanted to manage elsewhere.

Announcement and appointment expected soon An official announcement is expected to be made in the 24 hours regarding Cooper’s exit. But The Athletic reports that Swansea have ‘had the chance to sound out replacements’ and that a replacement is expected to be in place ‘swiftly’.