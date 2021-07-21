Sheffield Wednesday have brought Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe in on trial, it has been reported.

A whole host of young players have spent time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the new season.

Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper and Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola are among the players said to have been watched over by Darren Moore and co this summer.

Now, it has been reported that Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe has linked up with the Owls.

As per a report from The Star, Uwakwe has linked up with Wednesday on a trial basis.

The report states that it appears as though he came off the bench on a pre-season friendly for Moore’s side, featuring against West Brom.

It remains unknown as to whether or not the club will be looking to bring him in on a temporary or permanent deal, but he is still contracted to parent club Chelsea.

As it stands, he has a year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Uwakwe made his breakthrough into the senior game last season, joining Accrington Stanley on loan. Across all competitions, the 21-year-old featured 21 times for Stanley, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Thoughts?

The Chelsea youngster has already tasted League One football and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Uwakwe brings versatility to any club he’s at. He can feature in central midfield and out on the left-wing, featuring in a range of midfield roles for Chelsea’s youth sides.

Be it a loan or a permanent move, the former England youth international would be a good signing for Wednesday.