Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is set to quit with an announcement expected ‘later this expect’, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

Cooper looks set to leave from his manager’s position at Swansea City, little over two weeks before the Swans kick-start their new Championship season away at Blackburn Rovers.

The Welshman had guided his side to two successive top-six finishes after taking over in 2019, losing out in the Championship play-off final to Brentford last time round.

Despite performing on the pitch, Cooper had often come under criticism for his tactical awareness which had divided the Swansea fan base, and his imminent exit seems to have been taken well online.

Cooper for all his good work in guiding Swansea City into the play-offs was often scrutinised for his in-game decisions and stubbornness to work with the same tired tactics every week.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his reported departure:

If he had any respect for us which he should considering we gave him a chance when no one else would he should of left months ago absoloutley appallingwhen you give him everything and he treats us like that https://t.co/9fexjwoSJE — YanksOut (@ill_shank_urDad) July 21, 2021

There it is then. Looks like we held off doing this in the hope of getting some compensation, now we've left ourselves in a bit of a rush to find a new manager. https://t.co/e0kvGFtxcp — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) July 21, 2021

Either Cooper had done us dirty or there’s something going on behind the scenes with the owners/Julian Winter https://t.co/256AfxRz7d — Dylan (@Scfc_Dylann) July 21, 2021

Explains a lot! Really hope we have someone else already lined up https://t.co/hjCj67siK7 — Lucy Carpenter (@Lucymay18) July 21, 2021