Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is set to quit with an announcement expected ‘later this expect’, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

Cooper looks set to leave from his manager’s position at Swansea City, little over two weeks before the Swans kick-start their new Championship season away at Blackburn Rovers.

The Welshman had guided his side to two successive top-six finishes after taking over in 2019, losing out in the Championship play-off final to Brentford last time round.

Despite performing on the pitch, Cooper had often come under criticism for his tactical awareness which had divided the Swansea fan base, and his imminent exit seems to have been taken well online.

Cooper for all his good work in guiding Swansea City into the play-offs was often scrutinised for his in-game decisions and stubbornness to work with the same tired tactics every week.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his reported departure: